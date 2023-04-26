How the Springfield-Branson National Airport prevents bird strikes on planes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following multiple bird strikes across the country over the past couple of days, the Springfield-Branson National Airport is doing what it can to prevent the issue from happening there.

The first bird strike happened in Columbus, Ohio, where a plane had to make an emergency landing after a bird caused one of the two engines to catch on fire. Two more happened overnight Tuesday when two flights were forced to make emergency landings after mid-air collisions with birds.

Chuck Cowan, operations manager for Springfield-Branson National Airport, says the airport staff is vigilant to keep birds off the runways and away from planes.

“We work with the USDA. We have permits to deal with birds, wildlife, anything on the airfield,” said Cowan. “Several times a day, we do checks around the airfield looking for any kind of wildlife.”

Cowan says they use “harassment” techniques to keep birds and other wildlife away.

“It’s as simple as just honking the horn on the vehicle, getting them scattered,” said Cowan. “We’ve got what we call banger guns that shoot like a bottle rocket out, scares them.”

Airport staff also writes down any wildlife they see on the runway to track what is living in the area.

Cowan wants people to know that the airport takes wildlife on the runways and bird strikes very seriously, and they do what they can to keep people safe on flights.

“We try our best to keep the birds out. I mean, they’re a nuisance, even more to us than they are to just a normal residential person,” said Cowan. “We do our best. We all work together out here to, you know, make it as safe as possible.”

The airport has dozens of employees who have undergone USDA training to scare birds and other wildlife away from the runways.

