Morgan County jury finds man guilty of 12 counts of statutory rape

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A Morgan County jury found a man guilty of 12 sex crimes charges involving an underage girl.

Gilbert Silvey, Jr. faces up to three consecutive life sentences plus 72 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office argued for the state.

”As Attorney General, I will do everything in my power to protect Missourians and put away the most heinous of criminals,” said Attorney General Bailey. “My office will continue to use every resource available to obtain justice for victims.”

The Morgan County jury found Silvey guilty of one count of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy, one count of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy, and six counts of incest.

Investigators say these sex crimes happened shortly after he was released from prison after serving five years for child molestation involving a different juvenile. Investigators say the abuse continued for years until the victim disclosed it to a trusted adult in 2018.

A judge will sentence Silvey in July.

