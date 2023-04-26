New Pipkin and Reed Middle Schools designs showcased, funded through “Prop S”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Architects revealed the plans for the brand new Pipkin and Reed Middle Schools. It comes after voters passed a $220-million bond issue to help fund critical improvements.

Pipkin Middle School is currently located on north Boonville. The district will use 20 undeveloped acres on East Pythian while Reed Middle School will be rebuilt at its current spot.

“It’s long overdue, and our kiddos deserve to have a nice school and a safe space to learn,” said Danielle Jefferies, Parent. “A new school is 100% needed.”

“Ultimately, the architects create the design and utilize a district program that defines what all the spaces are,” said Travis Shaw, Executive Director of Operations. “They receive feedback through the building principal early on as well as district administration.”

Both design plans emphasize better accessibility, safety, and an overall learning environment.

”The designs will finish up around the same time late in the fall, and we will bid these projects out around the November timeframe,” said Shaw. “You will see things being done with Reed sooner because that building will be demoed.”

The money to fund the new schools comes from Prop S, which is a four-year extension of the current 73-cent property tax levy.

Travis Shaw says while Reed is being rebuilt, students will learn at the former Jarrett Middle School.

Construction for both Reed and Pipkin should start in January 2024.

The district hopes the new projects for “Phase 2″ should be completed by 2028.

For a link to the plans, click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.