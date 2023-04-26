Police arrest 2 in drugs bust in Camdenton, Mo.

Courtesy: Camdenton Police Dept.
Courtesy: Camdenton Police Dept.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A drug bust leads to the arrest of a man and woman in Camdenton, Mo.

Justin McLain, 25, and Laura McLain, 42, each face drug trafficking and delivering a controlled substance charge.

Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force members executed a warrant at a residence on Hopkin’s Circle in Camdenton. Investigators say officers located large amounts of illegal drugs during the search of the residence. The drugs included LSD, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Officers also seized cash in the raid.

A judge ordered them held without bond.

