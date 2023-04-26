Police arrest babysitter after child drowns in swimming pool in Rolla, Mo.

The child’s babysitter, Emily K. Buell, 33, of Rolla, faces charges of neglect of a child...
The child’s babysitter, Emily K. Buell, 33, of Rolla, faces charges of neglect of a child resulting in death, endangering the welfare of a child, and involuntary manslaughter.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - A child died after falling into a swimming pool in Rolla on Monday night.

The child’s babysitter, Emily K. Buell, 33, of Rolla, faces charges of neglect of a child resulting in death, endangering the welfare of a child, and involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators say police responded to the 11000 block of Cedar Grove Lane around 10:30 p.m. after someone found the child, 2, in a swimming pool. The child later died at a Rolla hospital.

Investigators say Buell admitted to going upstairs to consume alcohol with two others while the child was downstairs. Investigators say her blood alcohol tested at .097. Investigators say they found several empty bottles of alcohol.

A judge ordered Buell jailed on a $100,000 bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pita Pit
Springfield restaurant owner says teens ransacked his business
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Showers may begin pushing into northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri by mid-afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Better rain chances on the way
Garland Joseph Nelson was sentenced for federal crimes.
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to slaying of 2 Wisconsin brothers
Family said sewage was in every room.
On Your Side: Marshfield, Mo. family must spend thousands to clean up sewer backup problem

Latest News

Better rain chances arrive tonight
Showers may begin pushing into northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri by mid-afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Better rain chances on the way
Preparations for the NFL Draft continue Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas...
Kansas City ready for NFL draft spotlight on Union Station
Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson to formally launch 2024 campaign in Arkansas
Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson to formally launch 2024 campaign in Arkansas