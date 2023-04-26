Police arrest babysitter after child drowns in swimming pool in Rolla, Mo.

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - A child died after falling into a swimming pool in Rolla on Monday night.

The child’s babysitter, Emily K. Buell, 33, of Rolla, faces charges of neglect of a child resulting in death, endangering the welfare of a child, and involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators say police responded to the 11000 block of Cedar Grove Lane around 10:30 p.m. after someone found the child, 2, in a swimming pool. The child later died at a Rolla hospital.

Investigators say Buell admitted to going upstairs to consume alcohol with two others while the child was downstairs. Investigators say her blood alcohol tested at .097. Investigators say they found several empty bottles of alcohol.

A judge ordered Buell jailed on a $100,000 bond.

