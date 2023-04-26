Springfield teachers say enough is enough when students lash out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A recent survey shows student discipline and disruption have been a problem this year in Springfield Public Schools.

Springfield’s National Education Association surveyed teachers leaving the district. Many say students’ behavior is why they’re leaving. Springfield NEA’s president said 90% of survey responders said students’ behavior was worse than in past years.

Springfield Public Schools administrators said they know this is a problem, but it is very complex and can’t be fixed immediately. However, teachers are saying this needs to be fixed, or they are out.

Springfield NEA president and SPS teacher Laura Mullins said teachers have had enough.

“If the boundaries aren’t set well to protect them, they’ll just run themselves into the ground, trying to keep going,” said Mullins.

Bret Range, SPS executive director of student & school services, said this issue is complex.

“It’s not a problem that’s easy to solve,” said Range. “I wish it were, but it’s not. It’s a complicated problem.”

Student discipline is a hot topic all over the nation.

But here in the Ozarks, SPS administrators and teachers are seeing a growing problem.

“A lot of the time, the mental health issues, lots of manifests themselves as behavior issues because students have a hard time self-regulating,” said Range.

“The bites, the hits, the scratches, the physicalness that this job has become for a lot of our staff,” said Mullins.

Mullins said student discipline needs to be quicker and more substantial.

“I just don’t think it’s streamlined enough. I don’t think it’s being used, right,” said Mullins. “We’re a very large district. So it’s totally understandable. The things that teachers deal with in the classroom are impacting their lives.”

SPS administrators said since the pandemic, kids have been lashing out more.

Range said in recent years, they have added more support staff, behavioral partners, social workers, and training for teachers to combat the issues.

“At the end of the day, it’s it’s something that we will probably never solve, and we understand that, but we’re going to continue to work to try to solve it,” said Range.

Both institutions want to work so kids will learn and be successful.

“Kids are kids. Kids have been misbehaving in school since we’ve had school,” said Range. “So we have to figure out a way to manage them in a positive, proactive way.”

“Students and their needs have changed,” said Mullins. “We’ve got to do better at protecting our staff. I mean, it’s just not going to be something that anybody wants to do.”

District administrators say they have had discipline committees.

In the coming months, they will be coming together, gathering data, to have plans to address this issue further.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.