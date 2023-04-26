Study shows homelessness in Harrison, Ark., on the decline; residents notice increase in panhandling

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A study released by the Arkansas Balance of State indicates that homelessness in Harrison is declining. However, not everyone living there sees it that way.

Panhandlers swapping out spots during the day have become a common sight at several busy intersections, leading some to believe that the homeless population is still increasing. According to resident Branddi Forke, there are several “hangout” spots for panhandlers and homeless individuals.

“There are a couple of places in town that I don’t go by myself and definitely don’t go after dark because it’s sort of like the hangouts,” she says.

However, the study reports that only 21 people in Harrison are currently homeless, with eight chronically homeless, 12 having mental health illness, 12 having substance use disorders, and 9 being survivors of domestic violence.

Executive director of House of Hope, William Tollett, attributes the decline in homelessness to increased COVID-related funding.

“We’ve had a lot more resources than we normally would to help people either facing eviction to stay in their home or that were already homeless to get them into permanent housing,” he says.

While more homeless individuals are off the streets, panhandlers have seemingly taken over many busy intersections.

However, Tollett notes that less than 15% of those individuals are homeless, with the majority having housing and income, often through government assistance programs. Panhandling is used as a way to supplement their income with tax-free earnings.

To discourage locals from giving money to panhandlers, signs are being put up around Harrison directing people to contact local charities.

“Here in Harrison, there are signs going up that are actually going to be discouraging people from giving them money, but instead, they can contact the local charity of their choice that can actually work with those individuals,” Tollett says.

