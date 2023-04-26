ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau warns of timeshare sales, timeshare exit businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises consumers to use caution with Montgomery and Newcomb, LLC, a Springfield, Missouri-based law firm that handles timeshare exits.

Consumers reported to BBB that they believe the company failed to cancel timeshare contracts, failed to contact customers, failed to provide refunds, conducted misleading sales presentations, failed to contact customers, failed to provide refunds, conducted misleading sales presentations, and provided poor customer service.

“If you need to get out of a timeshare obligation, try to work directly with the company from which you purchased,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “Consumers have told BBB that paying thousands up front to a third party to get out of a timeshare is not a good solution.”

Montgomery and Newcomb, LLC, shared this statement with KY3 regarding the BBB report.

“Our firm has successfully represented thousands of consumers who were defrauded by Timeshare sellers. We have successfully obtained releases from timeshare contracts for thousands of consumers.

Our clients are often elderly and have been swindled out of their life savings by timeshare sellers. The number of complaints to the BBB represents approximately .001% of our timeshare cases. It is a common practice of Timeshare sellers to encourage our own clients to file complaints against us in exchange for something like a release from their timeshare contract.

We declined to participate in the BBB’s practice of discussing the private details of our clients’ cases on the Internet.

We have refused to pay money to the BBB in exchange for a rating. The BBB’s press release followed our refusal to pay. We are considering a lawsuit against the BBB.”

An investigative study by Better Business Bureau examines patterns of customer complaints, dollars spent and lost, customer reviews, related scams, and more.

Key findings:

· Consumers often feel misled about the amount and frequency of fees charged for timeshare maintenance.

· Timeshares are nearly impossible to sell, positioning exit companies to offer misleading guarantees with hefty fees.

· To trick buyers, scammers copy high-pressure sales tactics used by real-time share sellers.

· Impostors use the address and amenities of a timeshare or vacation club, combined with the owner’s personal information, to trick victims into paying bogus fees.

Statistics (reported to BBB about timeshare sales, vacation clubs, timeshare exit businesses and vacation-related scams):

· Nearly 30,000 complaints with $32 million disputed

· Almost 10,000 negative reviews

· 1,160 BBB Scam Tracker reports with losses of $3.5 million BBB has monitored deception in the timeshare industry and warned consumers about timeshare exit companies for nearly half a decade. But skilled sellers continue to con buyers into unfavorable deals that often worsen when desperate investors offload purchases through the timeshare exit industry. BBB urges timeshare-related industries to self-regulate by establishing and following ethical sales practices. Timeshare companies of all types should cease high-pressure sales tactics at pitch meetings and ease restrictions for longtime, non-delinquent customers who wish to cancel their timeshare.

BBB tips for anyone considering a timeshare or exit company:

· Extensively research timeshare properties, vacation clubs or exit companies and thoroughly read contracts for language about lifetime commitment, heirs’ obligations, maintenance fee increases, or guarantees.

· Beware of misleading or high-pressure sales tactics. If you feel like someone is trying to push you into a deal, walk away.

· To sell a timeshare, contact the resort directly and see if they have a resale or buyback program.

· Be realistic about what you can get for your timeshare. Most of these contracts are not investments and may return considerably less than you paid.

· If it sounds too good to be true, it is. There are deals to be found on travel, but scammers know consumers want to save money and take advantage of them.

· Be wary of paying timeshare exit companies all fees upfront until services are rendered. Visit BBB.org to check out a business or register a complaint, BBB Scam TrackerSM to report a scam, and bbb.org/travel for more travel tips

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.