On Your Side: Important dates for Bed Bath & Beyond closing sale, gift cards and returns
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Closing sales are underway at Bed Bath & Beyond. Everything must go.
Starting Wednesday, all sales are final. This follows after the well-known home goods store filed for bankruptcy a few days ago. Here are important things to know if you plan to shop there one last time.
- Customers can use gift cards through May 8.
- If you still have coupons, you’re out of luck. No coupons are accepted during closing sales.
- The store will take returns and exchanges for items purchased before Wednesday until late May.
- Shoppers can redeem “Welcome Rewards” until May 15. However, the company is no longer awarding points for purchases.
Right now, you can still shop online. If you’re a store member, you cannot get a refund of your membership fee.
No word on when the Springfield store will close, but all stores should close by the end of June.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.