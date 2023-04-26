On Your Side: Important dates for Bed Bath & Beyond closing sale, gift cards and returns

No word on when the Springfield store will close, but all stores should shut down by the end of June.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Closing sales are underway at Bed Bath & Beyond. Everything must go.

Starting Wednesday, all sales are final. This follows after the well-known home goods store filed for bankruptcy a few days ago. Here are important things to know if you plan to shop there one last time.

  • Customers can use gift cards through May 8.
  • If you still have coupons, you’re out of luck. No coupons are accepted during closing sales.
  • The store will take returns and exchanges for items purchased before Wednesday until late May.
  • Shoppers can redeem “Welcome Rewards” until May 15. However, the company is no longer awarding points for purchases.

Right now, you can still shop online. If you’re a store member, you cannot get a refund of your membership fee.

No word on when the Springfield store will close, but all stores should close by the end of June.

