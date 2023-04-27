2 injured after car crashes into Panera restaurant near Missouri State University

Driver of SUV crashes into Panera restaurant.
Driver of SUV crashes into Panera restaurant.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered minor injuries after an SUV crashed into a Panera restaurant in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash around 4 p.m. at the restaurant at National and Elm. That is near the Missouri State University campus.

The SUV ended up entirely inside the restaurant, destroying the front of the building. Police have not said what led up to the crash. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

Police closed part of National Avenue between Cherry and Elm to investigate the crash.

Police say this is not the first time a vehicle has hit the restaurant in the last few years.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a stabbing outside a Springfield restaurant.
Police investigate stabbing outside Springfield, Mo., restaurant
A recent survey shows student discipline and disruption have been a problem this year in...
Springfield teachers say enough is enough when students lash out
Dozens of gunshots hit Springfield home
Dozens of shots fired at West Springfield, Mo. home
Chilly today before milder air returns
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances into your weekend
Courtesy: Camdenton Police Dept.
Police arrest 2 in drugs bust in Camdenton, Mo.

Latest News

City of Springfield asks for public input on plan for public housing
Chilly today before milder air returns
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances into your weekend
It was a packed first floor rotunda of the Missouri capitol as many shared their stories and...
Ceremony honors National Crime Victims Rights at Missouri Capitol
More pedestrians are getting hit by cars in Springfield, Springfield city officials and MoDOT...
MoDOT and Springfield officials say more accessible sidewalks are coming