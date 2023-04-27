Athlete of the Week: Reilly Heman, Glendale girls soccer

O-Zone: Glendale's Reilly Heman as our Athlete of the Week
O-Zone: Glendale's Reilly Heman as our Athlete of the Week(KY3)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

There have been many great players to come through Glendale’s soccer program over the years, which has resulted in the girls’ team making four final four appearances.

Senior striker Reilly Heman is looking to lead the Lady Falcons back to the final four with a career-best 35 goals already this season.

As a kid, Reilly and her friends always knew what they wanted to accomplish.

“We always would just dream big,” Heman said.

Reilly’s had dreams of playing at the highest level for years.

CLICK HERE FOR THIS FULL STORY

