Bass Pro opens new health center in Springfield for area employees and their families

Bass Pro Family Health Center, courtesy: Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Family Health Center, courtesy: Bass Pro Shops(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops has opened its new clinic that will serve all employees and their families around the Ozarks.

According to a news release, the new health center is located on E. Kearney Street, across from the company’s national headquarters campus referred to as Base Camp.

The health center will offer services including primary care, preventive exams, allergy and flu shots, treatment of acute and chronic conditions, women’s health and wellness coaching, and more.

“This facility will provide a meaningful benefit to our Outfitters and their families throughout the Ozarks, and over time we expect this will benefit our team of the World’s Foremost Outfitters across the country,” Johnny said. “The Family Health Center will give them some peace of mind, with the most convenient health care possible, in a world-class facility for many years to come.”

The health center also has full-time doctors, registered nurses and a pharmacist, and is equipped with a drive-up pharmacy. Patients also have the option to access virtual primary care.

According to the news release, Bass Pro has hired Dr. Vincent Tichenor, M.D. to serve as medical director. Dr. Tichenor grew up near Cassville and has spent several years practicing medicine in the Ozarks.

Bass Pro says the health center is available for area employees and their dependents ages two and older, who are covered by a Bass Pro Shops medical plan.

