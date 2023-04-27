Dozens of shots fired at West Springfield, Mo. home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating dozens of gunshots fired into a home in west Springfield.

The gunshots happened in the 2100 block of West Brower Street with several people inside, including a baby. Luckily, police say the gunfire injured no one. It left damage to the home and parked vehicles. It happened on April 18, less than 24 hours after a gunman shot and killed a teenager at the intersection of Calhoun and Forest, just blocks away.

KY3 asked police if there is any connection between the two instances, and police say it’s still under investigation/. Police tell us no one is in custody. They say officers counted 30 shell casings at the house.

“People need to get their facts straight before they go shooting at people’s houses because you never know, like there was a baby that almost got hit,” said the homeowner.

The woman who lives in the home wishes to be anonymous for her own safety. She believes her home was targeted or mistaken for someone else’s. The rapid gunfire also hit her neighbor’s home. She says police found shell cases belonging to multiple guns.

”It is scary because of the bullets that were found. There are three different bullets,” said the homeowner.

Springfield police say from January to March of this year, there have been 49 shots fired calls with a total of nine injuries. Springfield police say there are no arrests. If you know anything, contact the police.

