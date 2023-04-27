Fact Finders: The future of city limit population signs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a controversy brewing in Missouri over signs many of us pass each day. You can see population signs at the entrance to most Missouri towns and cities. Our viewer Larry noticed the signs hadn’t been updated. He wants to know; Will Missouri update population signs to reflect the 2020 census?

When you enter Springfield, you see a population sign. It shows the city has just over 159 thousand residents. The numbers are from the 2010 census. And the numbers from the 2020 census haven’t shown up. Springfield’s updated numbers are 169,176.

States across the country are phasing out population signs following federal guidelines. And Missouri’s engineers have decided population signs are not critical to your driving safety – like speed limit, railroad crossing, or yield signs.

The Show Me State plans to join the crowd in time. The signs that are out there will not be updated or replaced. They’ll be phased out when the reflectivity wears out between 2025 and 2030.

“Population is one item that’s not needed,” explained State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood. “You know, for the benefit of drivers, it’s just additional information that could actually cause them to be distracted or lose their focus. So, the new federal guidance, it doesn’t allow for anything on the sign except for the city name and the word city limit.”

But a Missouri lawmaker doesn’t like the idea of disappearing population signs. The central Missouri representative added an amendment to a Missouri House bill to require city populations on city limit signs. The bill has passed the Missouri House and moved to the Missouri Senate.

Meantime, MoDOT says cost is another fact. The bill for each of those signs is an estimated $620. MoDOT says changing the signs statewide every census would rack up a $700,000 bill.

Just one more thing, you won’t see other information like the state championships displayed on Strafford’s sign in the future. It’s for the same reasons. That is – unless state lawmakers step in.

Regarding Larry’s question, Will Missouri update population signs to reflect the 2020 census?

The answer here is currently NO. The state will not update the signs.

You may have to ask Siri, Alexa, or Google for the numbers to know the population. And MoDOT prefers you wait to do that when you’re not driving.

