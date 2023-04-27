Judge temporarily blocks Missouri gender-affirming healthcare rule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A first-of-its-kind rule placing strict regulations on gender-affirming care in Missouri is on hold.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s rule to restrict gender-affirming care for minors and adults in the state was set to go into effect Thursday. The rule would ban all medically-necessary treatment for gender dysphoria unless the patient has gone through therapy for an extended period of time. A judge blocked the rule just hours before it was to take effect.

“I knew from an early age that I was different and that something was wrong,” said Stephanie Reed.

She says she didn’t get the care she needed until she was much older.

“I started transitioning when I was 37 years old. When you wait that long things get worse as time goes on,” said Reed.

She says she spent years trying to repress her feelings.

“When I look at what the youth goes through I see what it is that I went through. I see that I didn’t have the opportunity that they have today,” explained Reed.

That’s what Planned Parenthood tries to provide.

“This is, for many of them, life-saving healthcare,” said Dr. Colleen McNicholas. “There’s a growing body of evidence, both in the pediatric and the adult population that suggests that access to gender-affirming hormone therapy is one of the most important and critical tools we have to help reduce the rates of suicide.”

McNicholas says that Planned Parenthood will continue its efforts.

“It’s a devastating time for the community but we will do what we do best which is fight and provide great, excellent care,” she said.

Reed said, “This isn’t just for kicks. There’s nothing small or irrelevant. This is a life-changing thing that we absolutely have to have in order to get by. I’m so much better off than I was before. It’s hard even imagine who I used to be compared to who I am now.”

The block on Bailey’s rule will last at least until Monday while the judge considers the issue.

In a separate filing Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri...has sued the Attorney General’s office...over what it says is an unlawful investigation into its gender-affirming health care program.

