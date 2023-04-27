MoDOT and Springfield officials say more accessible sidewalks are coming

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More pedestrians are getting hit by cars in Springfield, and officials want to change that.

Christopher Welch is a 56-year-old living here in Springfield. He said as an avid walker, cars constantly don’t look at crosswalk signs.

“We’re talking about seconds here, seconds, that could change the life of both the pedestrian and the driver of the motor vehicle,” said Welch.

He said he is disabled and needs a walking stick to get around.

“Opportunity is not afforded us to cross safely most of the time,” said Welch.

Welch said drivers need to change their mindset.

“People yell at me, people curse at me, and then I am in survival mode, in panic mode,” said Welch. “I don’t know what’s getting ready to happen.”

Welch said he wants more sidewalks to be with the Americans with Disabilities Act or ADA compliant.

This means more ramps, slopes, and easy-to-access sidewalks. MoDOT engineer, Beth Schaller, and Brett Foster, Springfield Public Works city traffic engineer, said they are doing what they can.

“Touching every roadway that MoDOT owns and operates with ADA and pedestrian compliance and improvements,” said Schaller.

“Our goals are to just make things accessible as we can we look at priority sections,” said Foster.

MoDOT engineers said they will spend around $10.5 million on sidewalks in our area this year. While city officials said they will spend $4 million. Foster said there is a lot of need, and not always enough to go around.

“We’re well in excess of $100 million of needed sidewalk repair in the city right now,” said Foster.

City officials said they only get so much to budget for sidewalks. But Welch just said he wants more people who use crosswalks to make it to the other side alive.

“People are getting killed,” said Welch. “Families have to cross. Okay, so we need to be more aware of the people that are crossing the streets, and just give them the common courtesy.”

MoDOT officials said they have until 2027 to actually get that ADA compliance done. City officials said they are in ADA compliance with federal law and they want to exceed that compliance.

