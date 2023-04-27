Mountain Grove superintendent known for snow day hits, writes song for KY3 Weather Tour

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - You may know him as the viral superintendent for writing jingles to announce snow days for the Mountain Grove School District.

Superintendent Jim Dickey used his skills and shared a song about the KY3 Weather Tour that occurred in Mountain Grove on Thursday.

Dickey’s last snow day post in January had over 20,000 views on Facebook.

Each song has original lyrics to a popular tune. Superintendent Dickey admits he doesn’t always get to plan them out far in advance, but whenever he has an idea, he jots it down.

“Most of the time, they come up pretty quick, and I write it pretty quick, and I sit down, and if I’m at work and I have a thought about a song or an idea, I try to jot it down and remember it later,” he says.

