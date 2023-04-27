Nixa Police Department warning about uptick in marijuana poisonings in kids statewide

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Now that marijuana is legal in Missouri, Missouri Poison Control along with Nixa Police Department are warning parents of a rise in marijuana poisonings in kids.

According to Missouri Poison Control, calls for marijuana poisoning in kids five and under have doubled every year since 2018.

In 2022, they received 125 calls for marijuana exposure in children five or under statewide.

Many of these marijuana poisonings involve edibles, several of which can look appetizing to a young child, according to Brent Forgey, DARE Officer with the Nixa Police Department.

“You know, adults see this as a high or an opportunity to relax, but kids think of it as candy,” said Forgey. “If they see a cookie or they see a gummy, they’re probably going to try and grab it and say that they want it because they think of it as normal candy, but in this case, it’s not.”

Forgey said parents should do what they can to keep marijuana away from their children, including keeping it out of reach and in the original packaging.

“Keep cannabis products in their original packaging, after each use ensure the package is properly resealed and restored,” said Forgey. “Store cannabis products in a locked cabinet, cupboard, or drawer high up out of a child’s reach.”

With these marijuana poisonings on the rise, Forgey says it’s more important than ever to follow these tips and keep marijuana away from your children.

“It’s in so many products now like candy and soda and cookies, and those are things that are appealing to kids, so they’re going to be very curious about it as well,” said Forgey. “So if you have it or use it, just take those precautions.”

If you think your child has ingested marijuana, keep an eye out for symptoms like slurred speech, extreme tiredness, difficulty breathing, or a racing heart. If symptoms persist, get them to a hospital.

To read more about marijuana poisoning in kids, you can visit Missouri Poison Control’s website here.

