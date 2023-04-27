PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Mountain Grove, Mo.

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Mountain Grove on Thursday night.

The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in weather school trivia, including some fiery experiments.

Here’s a look at the last KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stop:

  • Marshfield, Mo., on May 9

