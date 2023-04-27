Police investigate deadly crash in Camden County Wednesday night

(KGWN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Camden County on Wednesday night.

According to the Osage Beach Police Department, the crash happened a little before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 54 at the 123-mile marker. That’s close to Osage Beach City Park. The department says one driver has died from injuries. No identifying information has been released at this time.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. We’ll bring you updates as they become available.

