Police investigate stabbing outside Springfield, Mo., restaurant

Police are investigating a stabbing outside a Springfield restaurant.
Police are investigating a stabbing outside a Springfield restaurant.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a stabbing outside a Springfield restaurant.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Purple Burrito at 1700 South Campbell around 6 p.m. Police located the victim at the scene. The suspect wanted for questioning left the scene.

Police say the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Many customers inside the restaurant became witnesses for the police.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pita Pit
Springfield restaurant owner says teens ransacked his business
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Light rain spreads into the Ozarks tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Spreads into the Ozarks Tonight
Garland Joseph Nelson was sentenced for federal crimes.
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to slaying of 2 Wisconsin brothers
Family said sewage was in every room.
On Your Side: Marshfield, Mo. family must spend thousands to clean up sewer backup problem

Latest News

Jeff City
Judge temporarily blocks Missouri gender-affirming healthcare rule
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri Senate passed budget; so what’s next
Customers can use gift cards through May 8.
On Your Side: Important dates for Bed Bath & Beyond closing sale, gift cards and returns
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of...
Judge halts Missouri rule limiting transgender health care