Police investigate stabbing outside Springfield, Mo., restaurant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a stabbing outside a Springfield restaurant.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Purple Burrito at 1700 South Campbell around 6 p.m. Police located the victim at the scene. The suspect wanted for questioning left the scene.

Police say the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Many customers inside the restaurant became witnesses for the police.

