Police investigate threat made to Springfield’s McGregor Elementary School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a threat made by phone to Springfield’s McGregor Elementary School.

School officials placed the building on lockdown following the call to the school’s office. The district also added more officers when classes were dismissed. The district did not reveal specifics about the threat but said all are safe.

The school is located at 1221 West Madison.

