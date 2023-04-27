Romanian nationals connected to organized crime ring arrested in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four Romanian nationals connected to an organized crime ring were recently arrested in St. Charles.

Police say the four suspects stole more than $1 million worth of jewelry in Florida. They were allegedly part of a huge crime network that involves more than 1,400 people.

One of the suspect’s cell phones led investigators to a home in St. Charles this week, where the suspects were arrested.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.