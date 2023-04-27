Springfield Cardinals to change name for home game series in May, honoring a Springfield culinary staple

Courtesy: Springfield Cardinals(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No, it’s not an April Fool’s joke, the Springfield Cardinals have announced a new alternate name and jerseys: The Springfield Cashew Chickens.

That’s right, named after the Springfield famous dish invented 60 years ago by David Leong.

According to a news release, the team will sport new jerseys and hats that feature animated cashew chicken with chopsticks or in a to-go container. The home series you can see these new uniforms will be from Thursday, May 25 - Saturday, May 27, before suiting up as the Cashew Chickens periodically throughout the rest of the season.

“We’re so excited to transform into the Springfield Cashew Chickens as our first-ever alternate identity in team history,” said Springfield Cashew Chickens Vice President / General Manager Dan Reiter. “We know our community is passionate about their Springfield Cardinals and their Cashew Chicken; what better way to celebrate both Springfield staples than combining them at Hammons Field!”

Fans can currently order cashew chicken shirts and hats. Fans can also enjoy Springfield-style cashew chicken served at concessions stands during all Springfield Cashew Chickens games this season.

According to a news release, other teams in the Texas Leauge have created alternate identities: the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits (Corpus Christi Hooks), the Growlin’ Chickens (NW Arkansas Naturals), the Mad Mallards (Arkansas Travelers), the Noodlers (Tulsa Drillers), and more.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

