Springfield law enforcement hosts Victims Memorial Garden dedication

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield nonprofits and law enforcement will conduct a ceremony on Thursday at Phelps Grove Park to honor victims of crimes.

The garden has dozens of bricks, each with a victim’s name. The three Springfield women that went missing in 1992 and Hailey Owens, the 10-year-old girl who was abducted and murdered in 2014, are some of the victims memorialized. Some names recognize people who have served to help victims and their families.

This Victims Memorial Garden is a collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies and victim’s advocacy groups to honor victims and those who have served. Every year, the groups hold a dedication ceremony and honor the memory of the lives lost. This will be the first time since the pandemic that people can come together to remember the victims. Recently two bricks were stolen out of the garden. Officials are unsure which bricks have disappeared and ask for your help replacing them.

“We’re not sure which bricks they were,” said Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sherriff’s Office. “If somebody does get there and realize that their family member’s bricks are missing, just let someone know, and we’ll get those replaced.”

The dedication ceremony will be held at Phelps Grove Park at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

