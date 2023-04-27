Springfield law enforcement hosts Victims Memorial Garden dedication

There will be a dedication Thursday to honor victims of crimes in Springfield.
There will be a dedication Thursday to honor victims of crimes in Springfield.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield nonprofits and law enforcement will conduct a ceremony on Thursday at Phelps Grove Park to honor victims of crimes.

The garden has dozens of bricks, each with a victim’s name. The three Springfield women that went missing in 1992 and Hailey Owens, the 10-year-old girl who was abducted and murdered in 2014, are some of the victims memorialized. Some names recognize people who have served to help victims and their families.

This Victims Memorial Garden is a collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies and victim’s advocacy groups to honor victims and those who have served. Every year, the groups hold a dedication ceremony and honor the memory of the lives lost. This will be the first time since the pandemic that people can come together to remember the victims. Recently two bricks were stolen out of the garden. Officials are unsure which bricks have disappeared and ask for your help replacing them.

“We’re not sure which bricks they were,” said Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sherriff’s Office. “If somebody does get there and realize that their family member’s bricks are missing, just let someone know, and we’ll get those replaced.”

The dedication ceremony will be held at Phelps Grove Park at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a stabbing outside a Springfield restaurant.
Police investigate stabbing outside Springfield, Mo., restaurant
A recent survey shows student discipline and disruption have been a problem this year in...
Springfield teachers say enough is enough when students lash out
The child’s babysitter, Emily K. Buell, 33, of Rolla, faces charges of neglect of a child...
Police arrest babysitter after child drowns in swimming pool in Rolla, Mo.
Courtesy: Camdenton Police Dept.
Police arrest 2 in drugs bust in Camdenton, Mo.
Light rain spreads into the Ozarks tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Spreads into the Ozarks Tonight

Latest News

Strafford City Limit Sign
Fact Finders: City limit population signs could fade from roadways
Dozens of shots fired at West Springfield, Mo. home
Dozens of shots fired at West Springfield, Mo. home
Dozens of gunshots hit Springfield home
Dozens of shots fired at West Springfield, Mo. home
Strafford City Limit Sign
Fact Finders: The future of city limit population signs