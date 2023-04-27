Taste of the Ozarks: Lime Poppy Seed Fruit Salad

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freshen up your fruit salad as summer nears.

Lime Poppy Seed Fruit Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups fresh-cut variety of fruit
  • 1/3 cup lime juice
  • 3 tbsp honey
  • 2 tsp poppy seeds

Whisk together lime, honey, and poppy seeds. When ready to serve, toss fruit in the dressing.

The recipe serves 4-6.

