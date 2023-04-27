Taste of the Ozarks: Lime Poppy Seed Fruit Salad
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freshen up your fruit salad as summer nears.
Lime Poppy Seed Fruit Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 cups fresh-cut variety of fruit
- 1/3 cup lime juice
- 3 tbsp honey
- 2 tsp poppy seeds
Whisk together lime, honey, and poppy seeds. When ready to serve, toss fruit in the dressing.
The recipe serves 4-6.
