Taste of the Ozarks: Lime Poppy Seed Fruit Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freshen up your fruit salad as summer nears.

Lime Poppy Seed Fruit Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh-cut variety of fruit

1/3 cup lime juice

3 tbsp honey

2 tsp poppy seeds

Whisk together lime, honey, and poppy seeds. When ready to serve, toss fruit in the dressing.

The recipe serves 4-6.

