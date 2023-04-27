On Your Side: Some viewers did not get tax break during Missouri appliance tax holiday

Missouri participating in Show-Me Green sales tax holiday(KY3)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some viewers tell On Your Side they did not get the tax break when buying a new appliance recently, during the Show-Me Green Tax Holiday.

If you bought an energy star certified appliance, you did not have to pay local or state taxes on it.

The Missouri tax holiday started in 2009, as a seven-day period starting April 19 and ending April 25, sales of qualifying ENERGY STAR certified new appliances will be exempt from state sales tax.

The holiday ended this past Tuesday, but several contacted KY3 after businesses did not give them the tax break. For one viewer, we found out their washer and dryer weren’t energy star certified. So that’s why they didn’t get the tax break.

For another viewer, we discovered hers fit all the rules. Home Depot did not give the tax break. On Your Side contacted Home Depot which declined to go on camera, but said:

“We agree that the product you forwarded to us qualifies as exempt from sales tax under the Missouri Green Sales Tax Holiday. Any customer who was charged sales tax on a product that should have been exempted can request a refund either at the store’s customer service desk or by contacting Taxhelp@homedepot.com. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Terrance Roper, Home Depot Corporate Communications

The Department of Revenue Director of Strategy & Communications, Anne Marie Moy, also wouldn’t do an on-camera interview and said you have to contact the store where you bought it if there were problems. When asked if the DOR does anything about businesses that don’t follow the rules, nobody answered our question.

