1 of 2 charged in the death of Cassidy Rainwater in the summer of 2021 enters plea

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - One of two men accused of kidnapping and killing Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County entered an Alford plea for first-degree murder.

James Phelps faced first-degree murder charges in Rainwater’s death in the summer of 2021. The Alford plea admits the state has enough evidence to convict him. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of probation and parole.

Sheriff Scott Rice said DNA confirmed Rainwater’s flesh was found in a freezer. He said the rest of her remains were scattered on a nearby property belonging to Bill Rainwater, Cassidy’s grandfather. Tests returned to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in November confirmed the remains matched with Rainwater.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September 2021. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County, saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

Co-defendant Timothy Norton also faces first-degree murder charges in the case. A judge scheduled a court appearance in May.

