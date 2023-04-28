Be warned: Friday’s Cardinals vs. Dodgers game is only available on Apple TV+

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals fans, brace yourselves. You may not be able to watch Friday night’s game.

When the Cardinals open up a three-game weekend series in Los Angeles taking on the Dodgers tonight at 9:10 p.m. CT, fans will be required to track down the game on Apple TV+.

If you remember how you managed to watch the game when Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run last September, this game will be in the same place as that one was.

The difference this time, though, is that MLB is requiring fans to have a paid Apple TV+ subscription in order to enjoy the 26 Friday night games airing exclusively on the service throughout the 2023 baseball season. This Friday night, it’s the Cardinals’ turn on the Apple TV+ merry-go-round.

Directly from the MLB website, here’s how to access the action on Friday night:

Fans will be able to access “Friday Night Baseball” from the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. To access “Friday Night Baseball” games on Apple TV+, fans will need to follow these steps:

Launch the Apple TV app and select the game directly from there,

OR

From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available),

OR

Visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with or create an Apple ID.

Do I need to pay to watch the live games?

Yes. An Apple TV+ subscription is required to view live games. If you do not currently have an Apple TV+ subscription, you can get 2 free months of Apple TV+ if you sign up before July 7th. Click here for more details on the free trial offer.

