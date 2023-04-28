CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives search for man charged in Springfield knife attack

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

John Ernest Carlson is charged with attacking a man at a Springfield gas station in 2021. (Springfield Police Department)

Greene County detectives are joining Crime Stoppers in asking the public to keep an eye out for a fugitive. 47-year-old John Ernest Carlson has been on the run for nearly two years.

He’s wanted on charges from a 2021 knife attack that injured a man. The confrontation happened at a gas station in Springfield. Greene County deputies found Carlson in a cemetery. Investigators say he had injured himself during a struggle with the victim of the knife attack. After having surgery, law enforcement lost contact with Carlson.

A judge issued a warrant for Carlson’s arrest just two days after the May 17, 2021 knife attack.

If you’ve seen this fugitive or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

