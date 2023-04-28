Chiefs announce Dante Hall to be 2023 inductee into team Hall of Fame

Kansas City Chiefs running back Dante Hall (82) is chased by Oakland Raiders defenders Keyon...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Dante Hall (82) is chased by Oakland Raiders defenders Keyon Nash (42) and David Terrell (35) during a 49-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter Saturday, Dec. 25, 2004, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 31-30. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(CHARLIE RIEDEL | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the best returners in the history of the game, Chiefs legend Dante Hall will be immortalized in the team’s Hall of Fame this upcoming season.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday that Hall, who spent seven years with the franchise, will be the 48th player to earn the honor.

“My family and I are delighted to announce Dante as this year’s inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a release. “It’s not every day you get to witness a generational talent at the returner position, but Chiefs Kingdom was blessed to witness Dante’s talent for seven seasons. His quickness, agility and pure athleticism as a returner and wide receiver cemented him as one of the franchise’s greats.”

Hall was a two-time Pro Bowler (in 2002 and 2003), was named to the NFL’s 2000 All-Decade Team as a punt returner (first team) and kick returner (second team).

The Chiefs drafted Dante Hall out of Texas A&M with a fifth-round pick in 2000.

Below are some of the prominent statistics of Dante Hall’s career:

  • returned 360 kicks for 8,644 yards with six touchdowns
  • returned 188 punts for 1,882 yards with five touchdowns
  • 11 total return touchdowns are a franchise best
  • 1,615 receiving yards on 145 receptions with nine touchdowns
  • 215 rushing yards on 47 attempts
  • 12,356 combined yards ranks first in franchise history
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt holds press conference

WATCH LIVE: Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt holds a press conference as the team prepares for Day Two of the NFL Draft. Chiefs coverage: https://www.kctv5.com/sports/nfl/chiefs/

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Friday, April 28, 2023

The official enshrinement ceremony into the Chiefs Hall of Fame will be held during Chiefs Legends Weekend at Arrowhead Stadium this fall, the Chiefs stated.

