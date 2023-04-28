Consumer Alert: Children’s necklaces recalled

A recall tonight on Easter-themed necklaces for kids
Recalled Children's Necklace
Recalled Children's Necklace(Photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Paul Adler
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A recall on Easter-themed necklaces for kids. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports they contain high levels of cadmium.

Cadmium can be toxic if ingested by children. And it can cause stomach irritation, vomiting, and potentially death.

Besides the Easter-themed necklace, there are other designs with the Great Pretenders name that have been recalled. Toy and Gift shops nationwide sold these necklaces.

You are advised to cut the recalled necklace chain in half with scissors and provide a photo to the firm as proof of destruction. Click here for details on how to get a refund.

