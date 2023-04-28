CoxHealth Monett closes labor and delivery unit

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth announced it’s closing the labor and delivery unit in the Monett Hospital due to a shortage of doctors. Now expecting moms will have to travel to receive care and deliver their babies.

The country is facing a maternity care crisis, and now that crisis is hitting a little closer to home. Barry County will soon join the 54 other counties that have no access to maternal care, making it a “maternity desert.”

Many new and expecting moms were caught off guard when they saw the announcement that the Monett Labor and Delivery unit would no longer be serving patients this summer.

Taylor Haney is expecting her third baby in August and will now have to drive 45 minutes to Springfield for her weekly appointments and delivery

“It’ll be pretty difficult,” said Haney. “I’mI work a full-time job, I’m also a mom, my fiance works, and we share a vehicle, so it’s going to be hard to schedule appointments, drive an hour, sit there for an hour, schedule around work and everything else.”

An inconvenience many women in rural communities face. According to a study by the March of Dimes, 54 Missouri counties have no access to maternal care or birthing centers. Expecting moms have to travel to the nearest hospital, and that can be scary.

”I was in active labor for 25 minutes. So if I had to go to Springfield, I don’t know if I would have made it,” said new mom Jade Morfin.

Morfin had her daughter in December, and the distance wasn’t the only challenge she and her husband had to face.

”There was this big snowstorm, and it was bad.”

Thankfully they were able to make it to the hospital safely.

Bethany Fisk says that she felt safer having care closer to home.

”This was my first baby,” said Fisk. “I didn’t know what I was doing. It was nice that if I needed to go in, it was just a 10-15 minute drive.”

Every mom and mom-to-be we spoke with had nothing but good things to say about their care at the Monett hospital.

“They’re both absolutely awesome,” said Haney.

”She was amazing; loved her to death,” said Morfin. “She wasn’t like a typical doctor. She was more like a family member or a friend.”

“They treated you like family, and the nurses there, I know some of them outside of the l and d department,” said Fisk. “I go to church with a couple of them, and that’s who I wanted to deliver my next baby, and now I don’t know what hospital to go to.”

CoxHealth announced the news through a Facebook post taking patients by surprise.

”When I first read it, I had to reread it a couple of times because I was just shocked,” said Morfin.

In the post, it says that Cox has tried to recruit doctors to the area, including connecting with medical students who have an interest in rural medicine, a competitive compensation package, and expanding recruitment efforts to include various specialties. Despite their best efforts, they have been unable to recruit enough physicians with the requisite skills to maintain the service. Now new and expecting mothers are trying to figure out what to do next

”If you’re in the middle of labor, what are you going to do?” said Haney. “It’s scary.”

We reached out to Cox for an interview, and they issued the following statement:

In recent years, rural hospitals nationwide have made the difficult decision to close their maternity wards.

Cox Monett has made every effort to avoid the maternity care crisis. With a national shortage of physicians, it has become even more difficult to recruit obstetricians and family practice physicians to rural areas.

Over the last year, CoxHealth has been working to save Cox Monett’s obstetrics program through many recruitment strategies. To address the shortfall of physicians, Cox Monett contracted with an outside firm to provide additional OB/GYN resources to assist family practice physicians who also provide obstetric care. Even though assistance is being provided to help with deliveries, caring for newborns 24 hours a day, seven days a week, cannot be sustained with only two specialized on-site family practice physicians.

In addition, recruitment teams at CoxHealth have been working diligently to attract physicians to practice in Monett. Some efforts include connecting with medical students who have an interest in rural medicine, a competitive compensation package, expanding recruitment efforts to include various specialties, leveraging the CoxHealth Family Medicine Residency Program, and incorporating a team-based care approach into the practice setting.

Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to recruit enough physicians with the requisite skills to maintain the service.

“It was a hard decision to eliminate this service and one we did not want to make, but in the end, the program is not sustainable without the number of physicians needed,” says Andrea McKay, president of Cox Monett.

“Patient safety is our top priority, and we are committed to providing a smooth transition for the health of mom and baby as we begin the process of discontinuing labor and delivery services. Patients will be contacted individually so we can work with them and their physician on a tailored care plan moving forward.”

To facilitate a seamless transition, maternity care, neonatal care, and other obstetric needs will continue for patients at CoxHealth in Springfield or a provider of their choice.

Patients who are experiencing hardship may be eligible to receive assistance from the CoxHealth Foundation. Funds may be used to cover the price of travel, lodging, and other expenses related to prenatal and obstetric care.

Representatives from the CoxHealth Foundation will be at Cox Monett through April 27 to assist with the application process. For additional questions regarding financial assistance, patients may call 417-269-7150.

CoxHealth is committed to making every effort to retain all affected employees. Labor and delivery staff members will be able to transfer to open positions throughout the health system, with many opportunities available locally.

Mercy offers obstetric care at the Aurora location. When we reached out to them, they issued the following statement.

Mercy Hospital Aurora provides obstetric services available 24/7 and continues to invest in growing women and infant services in Aurora and surrounding communities. Mercy has OB primary care physicians in both Aurora and Republic, who are accepting new OB patients, as well as adding two new OB physicians this summer and another OB physician in the summer of 2024.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.