Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening.

According to Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole, the shooting happened at the Ozark square.

Sheriff Cole tells KY3 a suspect had shot a victim and the deputy shot the suspect.

Both the suspect and the victim were taken to the hospital. The deputy was not injured.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

