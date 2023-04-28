Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway in Ozark

Christian County Sheriff's Office
Christian County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Michael Hoffman
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening.

According to Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole, the shooting happened at the Ozark square.

Sheriff Cole tells KY3 a suspect had shot a victim and the deputy shot the suspect.

Both the suspect and the victim were taken to the hospital. The deputy was not injured.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver of SUV crashes into Panera restaurant.
2 injured after car crashes into Panera restaurant near Missouri State University
A recent survey shows student discipline and disruption have been a problem this year in...
Springfield teachers say enough is enough when students lash out
Police are investigating a stabbing outside a Springfield restaurant.
Police investigate stabbing outside Springfield, Mo., restaurant
Dozens of gunshots hit Springfield home
Dozens of shots fired at West Springfield, Mo. home
Police investigate deadly crash in Camden County Wednesday night

Latest News

Springfield Catholic Schools adding security following nationwide violent acts
Shooting on E. Central in Springfield.
Springfield shooting leads to chase and one arrest
Sunday marks the 4th anniversary of the Ozark EF-2 tornado
1 of 2 charged in the death of Cassidy Rainwater in the summer of 2021 enters plea