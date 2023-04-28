Four bald eagles shot in Marion County, Arkansas; officials offer $5,000 reward for information

A bald eagle (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
A bald eagle (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Chris Six
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission says four bald eagles were shot in rural Marion County earlier this year.

According to a news release, the eagles were found near Marion County Road 3021 on February 13. The eagles were shot between mid-January and mid-February. Authorities say red-tailed hawks, a domestic dog, and white-tailed deer were also found shot and killed in the immediate area.

Marion County bald eagles shot
Marion County bald eagles shot(KY3)

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $,5000 reward to anyone who has information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooing the bald eagles.

According to the news release, bald eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The violations of these statutes carry maximum criminal penalties of up to $250,000 and up to two years in federal prison.

Anyone with information concerning these eagles is asked to call the USFWS Office of Law Enforcement in Conway at 501-513-4470, or contact the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission at 833-356-0824. You may also text your tip to TIP411 (847411).

