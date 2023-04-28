Health Department opens new WIC center in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A recently opened facility that aims to help families is off to a fast start.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department opened the doors this morning at its new Women, Infants, and Children building on W. Kearney Street.

The service expanded earlier this year and has already helped more than three thousand people. WIC recipients receive food benefits and breastfeeding support.

Program leaders there’s a great need for this kind of help, and adding this location in northwest Springfield means a lot to the people who live here.

“We do have a lot of families who have transportation issues for a whole host of reasons. here in this neck of the woods, some folks may be able to walk which they wouldn’t have been able to do before. and we really look forward to what we’re able to do in the future and to try to make it easier for families to get what they need,” said Mary Ellison, the WIC program coordinator.

The W. Kearney location is one of eight WIC offices the health department operates in Springfield, Republic, and Willard.

