Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seizes 20,000 fentanyl pills

(Via the Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seized 20,000 fentanyl pills recently, according to a post on social media.

They didn’t say where or when the two packages of pills were seized, but said their K9 team conducted the seizure.

They also noted the pills were on the way to an address in the Kansas City metro.

“If you haven’t yet, please tell your loved ones that illegally using pills can kill you,” they added.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a stabbing outside a Springfield restaurant.
Police investigate stabbing outside Springfield, Mo., restaurant
A recent survey shows student discipline and disruption have been a problem this year in...
Springfield teachers say enough is enough when students lash out
Dozens of gunshots hit Springfield home
Dozens of shots fired at West Springfield, Mo. home
Rain Friday night into Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances into your weekend
Courtesy: Camdenton Police Dept.
Police arrest 2 in drugs bust in Camdenton, Mo.

Latest News

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke juggles the ball after giving up back-to-back...
Buxton, Correa go long in Twins’ rout of Royals; Greinke 0-4
John Ernest Carlson is charged with attacking a man at a Springfield gas station in 2021.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives search for man charged in Springfield knife attack
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives search for man charged in Springfield knife attack
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives search for man charged in Springfield knife attack
victims memorial garden
Victim’s memorial garden tribute honors many who lost their lives to violent crime
Heroes and loved ones lost to violent crimes honored at Springfield memorial garden