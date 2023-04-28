Kansas City impresses out-of-town visitors for NFL Draft

Houston Texans fans at the NFL Draft Experience on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Houston Texans fans at the NFL Draft Experience on Thursday, April 27, 2023.(KCTV5)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football fans from all across the country flocked to Kansas City for this year’s NFL Draft. On Thursday, they invaded the land around Union Station and the Liberty Memorial, anxious to cheer on the future of their franchise.

“I love it. It’s beautiful,” said Vikings fan Jacob Beauchamp. “It’s our first time at the draft. It’s nice, it’s beautiful; it’s an experience.”

KCTV5 talked to fans who came all the way from Houston, and they said the draft experience was perfect for all ages.

“I like that it’s enough where families can come along and bring their kids,” said Texans fan Debbie Kerschen. “It’s a family-friendly environment.”

With people from different fan bases, you might expect there to be some animosity at the draft. Instead, football fans have found a sense of camaraderie in Kansas City.

“Meeting all these different fans is awesome, taking pictures with them. There’s a lot of fellowship,” said Bears fan Ian Moore. “The rivalries are great, but meeting all these people from different walks of life is awesome.”

Through Saturday, Kansas City will be the center of the football universe. So far, the visitors say the city is putting on a great show.

“It’s amazing. There are so many different things you can go and do,” said Ravens fan Dawson Hess. “We just visited the Lombardi trophy. It was pretty cool. It’s a whole experience.”

The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft are scheduled for Friday. Rounds 4-7 will take place on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

