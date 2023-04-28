Last day to apply for AR home energy bill assistance

ARKANSAS (KY3) - Friday, April 28, is the last day to apply for help with home energy bills for the winter of 2022-2023.

The federally-funded LIHEAP’s Winter Heating program is closing for the season. Low income customers may receive payment assistance or set up payment arrangements.

Arkansas residents can apply for LIHEAP benefits here by clicking on your county. You’ll receive the information for a community-based organization where you can request help.

