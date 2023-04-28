Ozarks Life: Checkered Flag for Dallas County Speedway

URBANA, Mo. (KY3) - In Urbana, there’s a small track that’s had a big impact.

In the mid-’90s, Bill Allen bought this property, and the wheels in his head started spinning.

“He bought an old road grader and he just literally started making circles out here,” Bill’s son Scotty Allen said. “And (they) laughed at him; one of the big promoters said, ‘it’ll never work.’”

But that’s what racing is. A bunch of left turns, over and over again, creating something amazing and memorable. And the Dallas County Speedway was the hot ticket on Friday nights.

“Almost every week it was popping into seams,” Scotty said.

Before the dirt track was built in 1997 racing fans had Monett, Warrensburg, and California, and that was it for the area. Then this speedway started a race track boon in the area.

“In late ‘99, one of our employees decided he was gonna build the new Wheatland Raceway, which now is Lucas Oil Speedway,” Scotty said.

Bill’s contribution to area dirt track racing goes beyond just the track. He’s the godfather of what’s considered a monster class in the sport.

“He brought in one of the most popular classes, maybe in the whole Midwest, the B-Modifieds,” Scotty said, “and he started that here.”

Bill Allen’s gifts to the Ozarks will be forever remembered on the Ozarks Area Racers’ Foundation’s Monument outside of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. Earlier this year, Scotty’s name joined his dad on the monument.

This is appropriate since Scotty has been helping with the Speedway for many years; taking management over full-time in 2019.

“People think you own a racetrack you show up on Friday at noon,” Scotty joked, “this is this is a full-time job.”

And that’s on top of Scotty’s full-time, full-time job of building race cars. And so in early April, Scotty Allen posted a video on Facebook.

“Every good thing that’s ever happened has to come to an end,” Scotty said in his message.

“It’s my dad’s track and he had his blessing,” Scotty said. “So we went, we talked, and he was good. And he said it’s time and we’ve done everything we set out to do.”

The Allens were done and the Dallas County Speedway was shut down. But after posting that video, the Facebook comments overwhelmed the family. And so, the next morning...

“Because of you guys, I’m willing to do it one more time,” Scotty said on Facebook the next day.

The bull ring is putting on One Last Lap. Why? Because it goes beyond just a night of racing.

“Me and my wife met here at this race track,” Scotty said. “There’s been people get married here, and there’s a feller wanted his ashes spread here. So I’ve been on both ends of the spectrum here. I don’t think we’ve ever had a baby born here.”

Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and the racing starts at 8 p.m.

Scotty wants to pass along that his parents are in good health; it’s just the right time.

The Allens hope their loyal drivers will find another dirt track in the area and help the sport stay alive.

