Panera Bread unsure when location near Missouri State University will reopen after SUV crashed through it

Panera Bread building hit by car.
Panera Bread building hit by car.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Panera Bread restaurant at National and Elm in Springfield is closed after an SUV plowed into its dining room on April 27.

Jennifer Arnold, a Panera Brea spokesperson, said they don’t know when the restaurant will reopen.

“Business as usual, yesterday, Thursday, April 27. A car hit our building, and came in through the front door,” said Arnold.

An SUV came barreling into the restaurant, it ended up entirely inside the building. Arnold said no one was severely hurt.

”We are thankful that nobody was seriously injured,” said Arnold. “We are hoping to reopen as soon as we can when it’s safe for our employees and guests.”

Springfield Police said the SUV was traveling south on National and tried to turn on Elm when it hit the building.

Two people inside the restaurant were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver and employees were not hurt. Arnold said they never expect this.

”This is definitely very unusual, not something that we would expect,” said Arnold. “But we are thankful that nobody was seriously injured.”

Investigators say they don’t suspect the driver was impaired.

Arnold said Panera has been at this location for 28 years and for being one of the first locations in the area, Arnold wants to be back for the customers.

”We have been there for a really long time, and we enjoy our presence there and all of our guests,” said Arnold. “We are looking to open up as soon as we can, that it is safe and the structure is sound.”

Panera did not say what the employees will do while repairs are being made. Springfield police said this is still under investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver of SUV crashes into Panera restaurant.
2 injured after car crashes into Panera restaurant near Missouri State University
A recent survey shows student discipline and disruption have been a problem this year in...
Springfield teachers say enough is enough when students lash out
Police are investigating a stabbing outside a Springfield restaurant.
Police investigate stabbing outside Springfield, Mo., restaurant
Dozens of gunshots hit Springfield home
Dozens of shots fired at West Springfield, Mo. home
Police investigate deadly crash in Camden County Wednesday night

Latest News

What to do if your car is broken down on the side of the road
James Phelps/Dallas County Jail
1 of 2 charged in the death of Cassidy Rainwater in the summer of 2021 enters plea
Recalled Children's Necklace
Consumer Alert: Children’s necklaces recalled
A bald eagle (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Four bald eagles shot in Marion County, Arkansas; officials offer $5,000 reward for information