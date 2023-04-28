Police investigating threatening call to Dallas County School District in Buffalo, Mo.

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a threatening call to the Dallas County School District in Buffalo.

School leaders placed the district on lockdown following the call. Law enforcement did a sweep of the buildings, finding the threat to be unfounded. School resumed after the police gave an all-clear.

The incident follows a threatening phone call to Springfield’s McGregor Elementary School on Thursday.

