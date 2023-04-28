Police search for driver that hit pedestrian in Springfield then fled

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian near downtown Thursday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Police say a man on a motorized scooter was driving south on Booneville Avenue near Park Central Square when he was hit by a truck.

Officers say the truck driver left the area. The man who was hit was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

