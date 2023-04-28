Police search for driver that hit pedestrian in Springfield then fled

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian near downtown Thursday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Police say a man on a motorized scooter was driving south on Booneville Avenue near Park Central Square when he was hit by a truck.

Officers say the truck driver left the area. The man who was hit was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver of SUV crashes into Panera restaurant.
2 injured after car crashes into Panera restaurant near Missouri State University
A recent survey shows student discipline and disruption have been a problem this year in...
Springfield teachers say enough is enough when students lash out
Police are investigating a stabbing outside a Springfield restaurant.
Police investigate stabbing outside Springfield, Mo., restaurant
Dozens of gunshots hit Springfield home
Dozens of shots fired at West Springfield, Mo. home
Police investigate deadly crash in Camden County Wednesday night

Latest News

One Last Race is Friday night at 8.
Ozarks Life: Checkered Flag for Dallas County Speedway
One Last Race is Friday night at 8.
Ozarks Life: Checkered Flag for Dallas County Speedway
More rain tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain today, drier this weekend
Tips on how to save money on your electric bill this winter
Last day to apply for AR home energy bill assistance