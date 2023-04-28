Springfield shooting leads to chase and one arrest

Shooting on E. Central in Springfield.
Shooting on E. Central in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting that led to a car chase and one arrest.

According to SPD, a shooting occurred at a home in the 1500 block of E. Central Street, but no one was hurt.

Police say a chase then started and officers were able to catch the car at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Atlantic.

Police say one woman is in custody. The scene at the home on Central has been cleared.

