Springfield Spotlight: Springfield Little Theatre’s Pippin

Soar with the stars of Pippin as Daniel Posey gives you a preview of Springfield Little Theatre's high-flying show.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Little Theatre puts a new spin on a classic story with Pippin.

You can see the high-flying play until April 30th at the historic Landers Theatre in Downtown Springfield. Daniel Posey caught up with the director and assistant director, as well as the aerialists to give you a preview of how this version differs from the original story and the new heights the performers are reaching for this one-of-a-kind show.

You can find more information about Pippin here.

