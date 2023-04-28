Sunday marks the 4th anniversary of the Ozark EF-2 tornado

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Four years ago, 45 tornado warnings were issued with 27 surveyed tornadoes across the Ozarks.

That was our severe weather event that unfolded back on April 30th, 2019. While many of the tornadoes were rated EF-0 to EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, the strongest tornado at an EF-2 developed outside of the Waterford neighborhood in Ozark that Tuesday evening.

Jenny Hornick, a Waterford resident, and counselor at Touchstone Counseling, was glad that nobody was at work when the tornado hit.

“Since our business was closed, I was actually home that evening,” Hornick says. “After the tornado went through, we started getting phone calls from family members to see if we were okay. I did end up driving here that night, later on, to just check for damage. Fortunately, we had absolutely nothing happen.”

Having been in the neighborhood since 2005, Hornick’s home was spared from damage. Other than having a normal rainstorm with some wind, there were no power outages or alarms to alert her to what was going on. When she got to survey the damage across the rest of the neighborhood, she was struck at the randomness of the damage.

”My brother lived on Sandpiper,” Hornick said. “And, what was crazy about the tornado... his home was not touched. But, you could actually see how it kind of jumped from home to fence to fence. So, you could see where some fences were completely down or destroyed. And some were fine like nothing even happened.”

Another aspect of the event that stuck out to Hornick? How fast emergency responders came in and got to work.

“We had the Red Cross here,” Hornick said. “I believe they were handing out meals or anything else that would be needed. We also had the Christian County Health Department give tetanus shots to anybody that had maybe been cut or wounded to help with tetanus. The police were stationed here, too. If they needed to use the restrooms, get coffee or water, our office was open for whatever was needed.”

In terms of how fast people that sustained damage from the tornado were able to return to their homes, Hornick says it all depended on how much damage people saw.

“Everybody tried very quickly to repair what they could so they could move back home,” Hornick said. “While some homes had fences go down and roofs damaged, there was one home outside the neighborhood that was completely damaged. It took a while for them to clean up, rebuild and move back in within the last few years.”

The homes in the neighborhood have since been repaired or rebuilt. Plus, Hornick and other neighbors have been paying closer attention to the weather whenever storms or severe weather are in the forecast. Just by doing that and having a safety plan in place, residents in the Waterford neighborhood will be ready for whatever storm chances Mother Nature will send our way in the future.

