Therapy K9 befriends polar bear at Columbus Zoo

A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.
A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police in Ohio said one of their therapy dogs just made a new friend while visiting the zoo.

In a Facebook post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said therapy K9 Otto came face to face with a polar bear named Aurora.

Otto was at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium last week along with his handler, Deputy Cox, to meet up with a student enrolled in the career technical education program at the Delaware Area Career Center.

Police said a therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.
Police said a therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)

The student, named Ashley, interviewed Deputy Cox for her senior capstone project.

That’s when Otto and Aurora encountered each other and allowed for the others to take photos of the special event.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a stabbing outside a Springfield restaurant.
Police investigate stabbing outside Springfield, Mo., restaurant
A recent survey shows student discipline and disruption have been a problem this year in...
Springfield teachers say enough is enough when students lash out
Dozens of gunshots hit Springfield home
Dozens of shots fired at West Springfield, Mo. home
Rain Friday night into Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances into your weekend
Courtesy: Camdenton Police Dept.
Police arrest 2 in drugs bust in Camdenton, Mo.

Latest News

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
Bryce Young taken at No. 1; Stroud, Richardson go in top 4 of NFL draft
Rain Friday night into Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances into your weekend
Driver of SUV crashes into Panera restaurant.
2 injured after car crashes into Panera restaurant near Missouri State University
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source
The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in...
2 US Army helicopters on training flight crash in Alaska