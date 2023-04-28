Tyson to layoff workers in leaderships roles

FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little...
FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little Rock, Ark. Thirty-four Tyson Foods employees, former employees and family members filed a lawsuit against the Arkansas-based company Monday, March 6, 2023, saying it failed to take appropriate precautions during the early days of the COVID pandemic. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - Tyson Foods announced Thursday, April 27 its intention to eliminate several corporate and senior leadership roles.

According to content-sharing partner KNWA in Fayetteville, Tyson’s CEO Donnie King states in a memo that the decision to downsize was necessary for the future of the company.

The memo also says the layoffs are part of a strategic agenda, and discussions with the employees impacted will happen this week.

The decision follows the company’s announcement in March to close two of its processing plants, including the plant in Van Buren.

You can read more about the layoffs and why experts believe Tyson chose to make this move by going to KNWA’s website.

