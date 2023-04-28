Tyson to layoff workers in leaderships roles

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - Tyson Foods announced Thursday, April 27 its intention to eliminate several corporate and senior leadership roles.

According to content-sharing partner KNWA in Fayetteville, Tyson’s CEO Donnie King states in a memo that the decision to downsize was necessary for the future of the company.

The memo also says the layoffs are part of a strategic agenda, and discussions with the employees impacted will happen this week.

The decision follows the company’s announcement in March to close two of its processing plants, including the plant in Van Buren.

