Victim’s memorial garden tribute honors many who lost their lives to violent crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A tribute to local heroes and loved ones lost to violent crime echoed through Phelps Grove Park Thursday.

Springfield leaders dedicated several new bricks in the city’s memorial garden to honor the victims who lost their lives to senseless crime and to those who dedicate their lives to serving justice and helping survivors.

“It gives me that special place to sit and remember him, and it means a lot,” said Sherry Smith, who lost her son to gun violence. ”He had such a big heart and was kind to anyone.”

Sherry Smith honored her son Zachary Zumwalt who lost his life to a random act of gun violence in 2017.

”Richard Gaines took my son’s life with one bullet to his chest,” said Smith.

Zumwalt’s brick sits alongside many other victims of a tragic crime.

”My niece, Mary King, overdosed last year because she couldn’t escape domestic abuse,” said Gina Dollins. “The Christian County Prosecuting Attorney wanted to honor her, and they worked so hard to try and get him locked up.”

Both women joined many others who turned to the memorial garden to keep their loved one’s memory alive.

