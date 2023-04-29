3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say

Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.(WRDW)
By WRDW staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Georgia.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred when a female driver of a 2011 Hyundai Elantra didn’t realize traffic had stopped in front of her.

Deputies say she swerved to avoid a rear-end crash but ended up heading into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Jeep Cherokee.

The Elantra driver survived the crash but her 3-year-old daughter died.

The child was in a car seat in the backseat but suffered severe head and brain injuries. She died instantly, according to deputies.

Authorities identified the little girl as Zora Paschal. Her mother was found at fault for the crash.

Deputies said the woman will likely be facing charges. Their investigation remains ongoing.

No further injuries were immediately announced.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver of SUV crashes into Panera restaurant.
2 injured after car crashes into Panera restaurant near Missouri State University
A recent survey shows student discipline and disruption have been a problem this year in...
Springfield teachers say enough is enough when students lash out
Police are investigating a stabbing outside a Springfield restaurant.
Police investigate stabbing outside Springfield, Mo., restaurant
Dozens of gunshots hit Springfield home
Dozens of shots fired at West Springfield, Mo. home
Police investigate deadly crash in Camden County Wednesday night

Latest News

SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice looks to run after catching a pass during the first half of an...
Chiefs trade up to pick SMU WR Rashee Rice in 2nd round
FILE - This booking photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Anurag...
California man guilty of killing 3 teenagers after doorbell prank
William Cupples, courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County, Mo. employee charged with drinking and driving and endangering the welfare of a child
It's not a reaction to a threat but just a test to see if the school system should have...
Springfield Catholic to place security officers in all schools until the end of year to determine possible full-time use